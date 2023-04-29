Indore: Downpour brings temperature down

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This year, city is experiencing shades of varied seasons in a single day and Friday was another such day with the weather remaining unpredictable. Fluctuation in the city’s weather continued and Indoreans were left confused about whether to carry an umbrella or a sun coat to protect themselves. The stormy wind coupled with thunderstorm brought the night temperature of the city down to 19 degrees Celsius.

The day started off with scorching heat, however, the outskirts of the city experienced rainfall. The afternoon brought along the waves of cloud covering the sky, while people were left irked due to the humidity. However, in the evening, the sudden rainfall brought the temperature down while stormy winds made the weather cool.

A total of 3.6 mm rainfall was recorded at the weather station of the Regional Meteorological Department, at the airport. The total rainfall recorded was 6.6 mm in 24 hours. Officials of the Meteorological Department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the week. Monthly maximum temperatures for May 2023 are expected to be normal to below normal over west-central India.

“The sky remained cloudy and the wind speed was recorded around 14 kilometres per hour making the humidity rise to 68 per cent during the day,” the Met officials added.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius which is five degrees below normal. The night temperature decreased to 18.9 degrees Celsius which is four degrees below normal.

“Under the influence of this condition, the day temperature will continue to fluctuate. The night temperature will remain below the normal temperature,” the Met Department officials said.