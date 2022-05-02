Indore: Don’t pay power bills through unauthorised mode, Discom to consumers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moved by the increase in cases of cyber crime, the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has cautioned consumers not to pay their bills through an unauthorised mode. The company has appealed consumers to pay their power bills at its distribution centres, or authorised centres and through cashless online gateways only.

Officials of the company’s information technology department said the consumer identification number (10-digit IVRS) was required for payment of company bills.

On the basis of the IVRS number, electricity bills are paid at zones, distribution centres, or other gateways, such as MP Online, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon and so forth.

The company has appealed to customers not to transfer bills to any number that calls and asks for payments and to not share their PIN numbers with anyone. Recently, many cases have been registered about fraud calls, SMSes and Whatsapp messages which ask for immediate payment. Citizens need to carefully analyse the threat and must pay their bills through authentic channels.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:24 PM IST