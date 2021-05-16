Indore: Don’t panic, deal with black fungus rightly, says ophthalmologist while addressing gathering on social media

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As black fungus takes over lives and affects Covid-recovered patients, ophthalmologist Dr Amit Solanki addressed a gathering on social media to control the possibility of the infection.

“Mucormycosis, which is commonly known as black fungus, has become worrisome. Diabetic patients and immune compromised patients are at higher risk to get this infection. It transmits from nose and can affect sinuses, eyes and even brain,” said Solanki. He said early diagnosis is important for saving eyes and life. “So, whenever you notice symptoms or signs, please consult your doctor immediately,” he added.

He urged people not to panic as many times, red eyes can conjunctivitis. He offered following preventive measures for people. They are as follows: