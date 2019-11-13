Indore: Don’t offer bouquets & gifts to peer team

Indore: Citing an advisory by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) administration has directed its teaching and non-teaching staff not to offer bouquets and gifts to members of accrediting agency’s peer team when it will visit DAVV for assessing its standards on November 21.

DAVV Internal Quality Assurance Committee (IQAC) director Ashok Sharma said instructions have been issued to teachers and staffers in this regard. Peer team members will assess DAVV standards till November 23.

While the accrediting agency has advised its peer team not to accept gifts, NAAC has asked the institutions to follow same.

“Even flower bouquets, shawl or fruit bowls or articles in any form shall not be offered or presented by the higher education institutes,” NAAC letter stated. The letter adds: “The moment peer team members enter the campus/premises, they should immediately commence work for which they are designated and shall avoid all customary welcome practice of pomp and gaiety from the higher education institutes."

The letter comes following an avalanche of complaints made to NAAC that peer team members accept gifts while visiting the colleges and give favourable reports.

A peer team recently visited Government Laxmibai PG Girls College known as New GDC. It was accused of visiting Omkareshwar and Mahakal temples in a vehicle provided by the college administration.

The team was also accused of not complying with the time protocol set by the NAAC. After the allegations, a probe committee was sent to the college for investigating the case.