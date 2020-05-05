Indore: Don't count your chickens, cops on 'prowl' net 1.5 quintal

First it was watermelons, then mangoes and also grapes worth Rs 4 lakh stashed in boxes and neatly wrapped. These consignments were being ferried to markets to break the "fast" of hundreds and thousands of people in the city during the lockdown. But alert cops have spiked all such attempts.

This time, it was a bid to add some "spice" on non-veg thalis... but this episode too turned awry.

A day after being appreciatied by IG Vivek Sharma, ASI Dhannalal Yadav from Raoji Bazaar police station and his team nabbed a man carrying about 1.5 quintal chicken being ferried illegally in a loading vehicle on Tuesday. Sixty-year-old ASI Yavad was found performing his duty passionately at this age during IG’s visit at police station on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, ASI Yadav alerted his team and started a search for the person who had brought in this booty illegally from outside the city. Alert cops spotted a loading vehicle carrying onion bags. The vehicle was stopped when the driver Asgar tried to mislead the police saying that he was bringing in onions with proper documents. However, when confronted, he failed to show any proof.

Later, the team checked the vehicle and found six white bags containing chicken under the onions. Accused Asgar of Katkatpura area of the city had hidden the chicken under onion bags in order to mislead the police.

ASI Yadav said he had received a tip-off around 9 am after which he along with team was searching for the accused. He managed to catch the accused around 1.30 pm. The accused told the police that he was carrying chicken from Dudhiya in Khudel area to sell the same in the city illegally. The police have registered a case under Section 188 of the IPC against the accused and arrested him with the "catch". His vehicle has also been seized.

On Monday, IG Sharma had appreciated Yadav for his passion for the duty. Also, he was awarded with Rs 1000 by the IG for being so hardworking even at this age and especially in these troubled times.