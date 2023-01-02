Indore: Dog mutilation, Ears cut video uploaded on Social Media

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant cut the ears of a dog in Chandan Nagar Police Station area on Sunday and uploaded the video on the internet.

Police said that a case against Pappu Yadav has been registered for animal cruelty. He had allegedly cut off the ears of a puppy and uploaded the video on the internet.

The video was seen by many viewers and reached animal activist Priyanshu Jain who then complained to the police who located the area where the video was made and rescued the dog.

Police will investigate further in the case.