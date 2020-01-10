Indore: Dodging taxes will be difficult from now on, says Chief Commissioner of CGST Vinod Kumar Saxena

Indore: Dodging taxes will be very difficult in the days to come as officials of Central Goods Service Tax (CGST), State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) and Income Tax department are going to share data through the GST Network (GSTN)

“We are putting a mechanism in place to share data and it will be difficult for tax evaders,“ said Vinod Kumar Saxena, Chief Commissioner of CGST, Central Excise and Customs MP-CG Zone, in an exclusive interview with Free Press.

“Even the banks have been taken into confidence. Recently Union revenue secretary had a meeting with RBI officials in this regard and we are all geared up to take action,” said Saxena.

Saxena was here on Friday for a meeting with members of the trade, industry, tax consultants and business associations.

Sharing the tax collection targets and its present status, Saxena said tax collection target for MP-CG Zone is Rs 25,573 crore, out of which more than Rs 18000 crore have been collected so far. He expressed hope that by the end of the March the target of the tax collection will be achieved.

Fake ITC claims are a big challenge

Commenting on the rising number of cases of fake Input Tax Credits (ITC) in the State, Saxena said that it’s a big challenge for us. The accesses are just taking advantage of our liberal stance as we are granting registration without hassle, so accesses are misusing this.. However, we are now taking action and we have arrested four accesses in the MP. I am trying to stop this practice in my jurisdiction. Our data analysis and intelligence units are quite alert to foil any such cases.

Process for GSTAT likely to be completed by March 31

By March 31, the process of setting up of the GST Appellate Tribunal in the State may be completed. Presently the work is on. The case is handled by the CBIC Board said, Saxena.

Pay tax on time, honestly or face music Saxena

Saxena urged taxpayers to pay tax on time and honestly. Otherwise, he warned, there would be problems for the taxpayer. If we find them indulging in fake ITC or fake credit pass on, we will take very strict action. There is no place to hide as the system is online and everything is in black and white.