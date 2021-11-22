Indore: Doctors should keep learning, sharing with others, says Dr Bedi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India is leading in the treatment of heart surgeries as the beating heart surgery was also started in our country and followed by others.

This was said by renowned cardiovascular surgeon Dr Harinder Singh Bedi while addressing Dr BB Ohri Memorial mid-term conference organised by Association of Surgeons of India, Indore chapter on Sunday.

He also emphasised on learning of doctors and sharing knowledge with each other for enlightening the world with new techniques for treatment.

Dr APS Suri spoke about chronic wounds and ulcers while Dr Nishant Khare talked about venous blockages. Dr Aviral Jain talked about precautions during surgeries during Covid times.

Lifetime Achievement to Dr BK Sharma

Indore Surgeons Research Foundation honoured Dr BK Sharma with Lifetime Achievement Award during the conference. Dr Dilip Acharya, secretary trustee, informed that the award was given to the surgeon who has put in more than 25 years of dedicated service to the ailing patients and for his contribution to the surgical association activities.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:34 AM IST