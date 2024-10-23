Indore Doctors, Health Professionals Demand Renovation Of Building, Action Against JSG

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate by the delay in action against Jain Social Group ‘Elegant’ and due renovation of the historic KEM School building, all associations of the medical profession have decided to take out a rally and to submit memoranda to the police on October 24.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the Medical Teachers Association, Nursing Officers Association, Nursing Association, Technician Association, State Pharmacist Association, Junior Doctors Association, and MBBS students have unanimously decided to protest against the government's failure to allocate funds for the long-overdue renovation of the KEM Medical School building, which holds significant medical and historical value.

According to Dr Ashok Thakur, secretary of Medical Teachers’ Association, about 500-700 health professions and people will participate in the rally to be taken out from KEM School to Commissioner’s officer for pressing the long pending demands.

President of MTA Dr Rahul Rokde emphasized that while other heritage sites in Indore like Gopal Mandir, Gandhi Hall, and Rajwada have been restored, the KEM School building continues to be overlooked. "The organizations are also pushing for the building’s management to be transferred to the Archaeological Department once renovations are complete,” Dr Rokde suggested.

Plans to renovate never came out of papers

1 2016-- The KEM School building was transferred to the Tourism Department, which sought an additional acre of land from the college, leading to its eventual return to the Medical Education Department.

2 2018-- A proposal by then-Indore Collector Nishant Warvade, supported by the Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Education, aimed to include the renovation in the Indore Smart City Project at a cost of Rs2.35 crore. However, the Smart City project later declined to use its funds for this purpose, shifting responsibility back to the medical college.

3 2023--The Medical Education Department allocated Rs2 crore for the building’s renovation as part of a Rs192 crore PG upgradation project, but the funds remain unissued.

4 2024--- Despite recent promises, including a visit and assurance from Collector Ashish Singh, no work has commenced on the renovation. The associations voiced frustration at the government's inaction, accusing authorities of neglecting this historic structure, which continues to deteriorate.

FDA too operated from KEM School till 1998

According to Food and Drug Administration Department officials, after the medical college shifted to the new building, their department was being operated from the historic building until it was taken from them for renovation. “The department was shifted to the smaller place meant for the laboratory and it is still running in the same dilapidated building. Government must shift the office again in the building to keep it maintained,” one of the officials said.