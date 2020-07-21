Indore: Doctors develop molecular identifiers

Indore: A group of three pharmacists have developed a unique marked design of ‘Thin Layer Chromatographic (TLC) Plate’ to ease scientific experiments. The trio: Dr Neelesh Malviya, Dr Sapna Malviya and Rajiv Saxena received patent for the technology from Government of India for the unique design.
The design was developed at Smriti College of Pharmaceutical Education, Indore.
“TLC technique is widely used by researchers, scientists, academicians, students of almost all the areas of science for the identification and separation of molecules of interest,” Malviya said. He explained that TLC is a chromatography technique used to separate non-volatile mixtures.
How does TLC technique work?
The experiment is conducted on a sheet of aluminium foil, plastic, or glass which is coated with a thin layer of adsorbent material. The material usually used is aluminium oxide, cellulose, or silica gel.
On completion of the separation, each component appears as spots separated vertically. Each spot has a retention factor (Rf) expressed as:
Rf = dist. travelled by sample / dist. travelled by solvent
The factors affecting retardation factor are the solvent system, amount of material spotted, absorbent and temperature. TLC is one of the fastest, least expensive, simplest and easiest chromatography techniques.
The innovation for TLC technique
The technique is simple and economic. But in order to determine the retention factor (RF value) at the end conventionally geometric scale is used.
In the patented innovative design, the trio has given the calibration marks on the TLC plate itself that makes the process very easy and accurate and the determination of RF Value could be made simple.
The innovative design of calibrated TLC plate has specific Mark's for solute application, solvent from end and sample run position. This would help scientists and researchers in measurement of RF value easily without keeping the error of measurement and scaling to minimal.
“We are committed to bring change in conventional technologies through the creation of new and innovative solutions and help the scientific community,” said the team.
