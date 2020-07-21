Indore: Doctors develop molecular identifiers

Indore: A group of three pharmacists have developed a unique marked design of ‘Thin Layer Chromatographic (TLC) Plate’ to ease scientific experiments. The trio: Dr Neelesh Malviya, Dr Sapna Malviya and Rajiv Saxena received patent for the technology from Government of India for the unique design.

The design was developed at Smriti College of Pharmaceutical Education, Indore.

“TLC technique is widely used by researchers, scientists, academicians, students of almost all the areas of science for the identification and separation of molecules of interest,” Malviya said. He explained that TLC is a chromatography technique used to separate non-volatile mixtures.