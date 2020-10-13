Indore: Doctors complain lack of drugs, poor PPE kits in Super Speciality Hospital

Indore: Amid the ongoing ‘war’ against COVID-19, doctors and staff of Super Speciality Hospital are facing trouble due to lack of some necessary drugs used in treatment.

Hospital administration has also lodged a complaint against the same with the MGM Medical College administration along with complaining about the poor quality PPE kits.

“Yes, we are facing trouble in getting some necessary medicines like Enoxaparin, used to prevent blood clots in the patients’ body. We have lodged a complaint with the Medical College administration and believe that supply will be restored soon,” Superintendent of Hospital Dr Sumit Shukla said.

He added that they have also lodged a complaint about poor quality PPE kits as the plastic content is more in these kits, which is causing trouble to the staff to wear them for extended periods.

Clinical in-charge of Super Speciality Hospital Dr AD Bhatnagar too lodged the same complaint of poor quality PPE kits by saying that the quality of PPE kits given to us at hospitals is poor and are no better than polybags wrapping. It leads to suffocation, excessive perspiration as a result of which health workers wearing them are forced to open them, thus exposing them to the virus.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of MY Hospital and supply in-charge Dr PS Thakur said, “We have been trying to get the supplies from the stockist. We will soon resume the supply as it is stuck at their level.”

He said that they have informed about the poor quality PPE kits to the officials in Bhopal as it is supplied directly from there.