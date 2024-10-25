 Indore: Doctors, Assns Rally Over Delayed Renovation Of KEM, Failure To File FIR Against JSG
Protestors, including more than 200 doctors, staff, and students, voiced their discontent over government inaction regarding the historic building's renovation and legal matters related to its misuse.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of doctors and medical professionals staged a protest on Thursday, highlighting their grievances over the delayed renovation of the historically significant KEM School building and the failure to file an FIR against the Jain Social Group Elegant for organising a Halloween party there.

Led by key medical organisations, including the Medical Teachers Association (MGM), Junior Doctors Association, Nursing Association of Madhya Pradesh, and others, the rally was taken out from KEM Medical School building.

Protestors, including more than 200 doctors, staff, and students, voiced their discontent over government inaction regarding the historic building's renovation and legal matters related to its misuse. State president of the Madhya Pradesh Progressive Medical Teachers Association Dr Rakesh Malviya, along with Dr Rahul Rokde, president of MTA Indore, and Dr Madhav Hasani, State president of the Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers Association, addressed the gathering.

Following the speeches, the protestors marched to the office of the Police Commissioner, Indore, where they submitted a memorandum demanding immediate action on a pending FIR request against Jain Social Group Elegant.

IMA, alumni distance themselves from rally

Amid the joint protest, Indian Medical Association-Indore and Alumni Association distanced themselves from the ongoing protest. The office bearers of the associations said that they demand renovation of the building as they have already submitted the memorandum against the social group.

