Indore: Doctor thrashed after death of accident victim

Indore: Family members of an accident victim thrashed duty doctor at District Hospital on Monday night. The family members were furious over referring the patient to MY Hospital.

Later, the doctor lodged a complaint with the police and an FIR has been registered against the accused family members.

According to RMO Dr Satish Neema, Anil Lodhi, resident of Baank village, was rushed to the hospital after an accident at 10 pm on Monday night.

“The victim had severe head injury due to which Dr Arun Pandey referred him to MY Hospital after primary treatment. The doctor had called 108 Ambulance for shifting the patient but the family members didn’t wait for the ambulance and started misbehaving and thrashing him,” the RMO said.

He added that they informed the Civil Surgeon about the incident and approached Chandan Nagar police station for lodging complaint against the accused.

The accused were unidentified at the time of lodging complaint but were identified by the doctor and police. Medical examination of Dr Pandey was also done in MY Hospital on Monday night.

Doctors to hold protest: Angered by the incident of violence against duty doctors, Medical Officers Association will stage demonstration at District Hospital on Wednesday. Doctors and staff will also strike work for few hours as a symbolic protest to demand immediate arrest of the accused and will demand security for the doctors in hospitals.

A similar incident had taken place in Government PC Sethi Hospital, a few days ago, after which doctors struck work and were pacified by the health minister Tulsi Silawat later.