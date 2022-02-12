Indore: Doctor, others booked for wrong treatment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor and her assistants were booked for negligence in treatment of a woman in the Khajrana area on Friday.

According to the police, a case was registered against the doctor, Sweety, and her assistants for wrong treatment of a woman due to which she is facing other health problems.

The woman lodged a complaint with the health department after which the police registered a case and started an investigation into the case.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:56 PM IST