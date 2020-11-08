Indore: Doctor, family members booked for demanding Rs 1 crore dowry

Indore: A doctor from Faridabad and three other members of his family were booked, on Saturday, for demanding dowry of Rs 1 crore from his doctor wife. The woman was also physically tortured by the accused. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

According to investigating officer SI Rashmi Patidar from Women police station, Pihu, a resident of Clerk Colony lodged a complaint that she and her husband Sahil Sood completed their study from the same medical college. Later, their parents fixed their marriage. She stated in her complaint that Sahil, his parents and his brother demanded Rs 1 crore from her father before marriage. Her father decided to hold their marriage in a resort in Maheshwar, where their marriage function was held in July 2019 and her father spent Rs 75 lakh in the marriage.

After that, she came to her parents place in the city. On August 1, 2019, her husband Sahil and his brother reached woman’s place to take her back to Faridabad. Then, they again demanded Rs 1 crore and said that they have to start a hospital. When her father expressed his inability to give such a huge amount, the accused and her family members misbehaved with her.

Her father talked to Sahil in Faridabad over their remands. She alleged that her husband, his parents and brother later demanded a car. When her father bought a new car from Indore and sent it to Faridabad, the accused were not satisfied and complained that they had demanded a luxury car.

SI Patidar said that the victim further stated that her in-laws were threatening her by saying that one of their woman relative had committed three murders. They threatened that if she revealed the matter to anyone then she will be handed over to that lady. The woman didn’t reveal the matter to anyone for a few days due to the fear of the accused. She somehow told her parents about the same when her father and uncle reached Faridabad to settle the matter with discussion but the accused were still demanding dowry.