Indore: Docs worried over excessive use of antibiotics

Indore: City’s pediatricians are worried over the uncontrolled consumption of antibiotics as people are developing resistance to life saving drugs.

Addressing a press conference to inform about the annual conference of Indian Academy of Pediatrics and Golden Jubilee of Madhya Pradesh Pediatric Association, Dr Hemant Jain said, “Overuse of antibiotics has made people resistant to life saving drugs and no life saving antibiotic will be useful after few years. The condition is turning worse and now the initial stage antibiotics don’t work and we have to use the last stage antibiotics to treat diseases.”

He said that most of the doctors are prescribing antibiotics to the patients even when it is not required. Antibiotics are not required in 90 per cent of the diseases but only in severe cases. Selling over the counter antibiotics should be discouraged, he added

“No new antibiotic has been developed in last many years and if we do not act now, it will be too late and we won’t have treatment for many diseases,” he said adding “Recent reports of ‘superbug’ found in Indian patients have made it clear that the condition is alarming especially in India.”

Pediatrician Dr Amit Bang informed about an increasing number of cases of anemia and deficiency of V12 in children due to ignorance during the initial days of development.

Past presidents to be felicitated: The two-day annual conference of Indian Academy of Pediatricians will begin from November 9.

Informing about the conference, Dr KK Arora said that the association will felicitated all the 50 past presidents of the association on completion of 50 years of MP Pediatric Association.

“Meanwhile, over 50 experts and 250 delegates from across the country will talk about decreasing mother mortality rate and control of other diseases along with paper presentation of PG students,” he added.