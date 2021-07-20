Indore: Docs at PC Sethi Hospital save life of 22-year-old suffering from postpartum haemorrhage

Indore

​

Doctors of ​g​overnment PC Sethi Hospital have given a new lease of life to a 22-year-old pregnant woman by performing a complex postpartum hysterectomy, on Monday evening.

Any delay in performing the procedure to remove her uterus ​might have proved​d​ fatal to her.

Patient Pinki Jitendra, resident of Dwarkapuri had reached the hospital on Monday morning with ​labour pain.

“The patient was suffering from high blood pressure due to which we had to go through a caesarian section for the patient. The delivery was performed well but excessive bleeding started from her uterus due to postpartum haemorrhage as she had uterine atony i.e. failure of the uterus to contract adequately following delivery,” senior gynaecologist Dr Urmila Tiwari said.

She added that the sudden diagnosis of postpartum haemorrhage was shocking as her uterus was not contracting again after which they decided to remove the uterus.

“We arranged blood from MY Hospital with the help of Dr Sumit Shukla and immediately performed the procedure which lasted for over three hours. Now, both the mother and baby are safe,” Dr Tiwari said adding “It was first of its kind procedure in PC Sethi Hospital​.​ ​It is normal ​in ​big facilities but ​a ​challenging one in a small medical facility with limited equipment and staff.”

Dr Ayushi, Dr Suneeta Bhatnagar, Dr Rekha Pipliya, and Dr Urvashi too played an important role in the procedure.

PPH is the reason for 27 per​ ​cent of mother mortality​

Dr Tiwari said that postpartum haemorrhage is the reason behind 27 per cent deaths of mothers post-delivery. The most common cause for the same is no contraction of uterus post-delivery while other reasons may be tearing in the cervix or tissues of the vagina, tear in a blood vessel in the uterus, bleeding into a hidden tissue area or space in the pelvis, blood clotting disorders and others.

“We used to train medical staff for treating the disorder in the hospital as well,” she added.​