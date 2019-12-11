Indore: Docs arrive late, specially-abled harried

Indore: A large number of specially-abled people, who visited District Medical Board at Hukumchand Polyclinic on Wednesday, ended up being harried due to delayed arrival of doctors.

Specially-abled people reached the hospital at 9 am as per the time of the board to sit but the doctors reached the hospital after one-and-half hour. As a result all patients could not be accommodated.

Medical board for disability certificate sits at the hospital every Wednesday but the time of patients ends in completing formalities and filling up forms as doctors come late.

However, instead of taking action, the Civil Surgeon is waiting for a complaint.

“Doctors use to sit till late so coming late is not an issue for the patients. We have not received any complaint yet and will take action on receiving one,” Civil Surgeon Dr Santosh Verma said.