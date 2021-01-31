Indore: DM apologises over 'dumping' of homeless

Indore: Indore District Magistrate Manish Shukla on Sunday said he has apologised to God for the local administration's action of dumping homeless people outside the city amid the cold weather, which led to a public outrage. Meanwhile, close on the heels of the incident, where destitute were reportedly dumped outside the city limits, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma on Sunday instructed that homeless elderly persons should be taken care of on a priority basis and with dignity. Also their health check-up should be done on a weekly basis.

Dr Sharma gave these instructions, while holding a meeting to

review the preparations made for care for the homeless elderly people here on Sunday. He also said they should not be inflicted with any physical harm or health problems. At the meeting, Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal, Additional Commissioner Revenue Rajni Singh, Additional Commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, Shringar Srivastava, Dr Mohawk Bhandari from Aurbindo Hospital, Deputy Commissioner Lokend Singh Solanki and other officials were present. Dr Sharma instructed that in the next seven days, a campaign would be conducted to provide medical checkup with the help of Aurovindo Hospital for those living on the roads. After checkup, medical assistance should be provided as required. Representatives of Police and Corporation Administration and Social Welfare Department and representatives of NGOs were also present at the meeting. Dr Sharma also instructed that destitutes and beggars should be encouraged to stay at night shelters and they should also be provided with food under Deen Dayal Rasoi Yojana.