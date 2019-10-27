Indore: Diwali gift for patients; MYH to get 12 more dialysis machines

Indore: In a Diwali gift, the biggest government run medical facility in the state, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) will get 12 new dialysis machines soon.

Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal said,

“These machines will be installed in Ward no 26 on the fifth floor of the hospital. With these new machines, the total number of machines will increase to 18,” she told media.

HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey said that at present, the hospital has six dialysis machines and one technician.

“Rest of the work is handled by five nursing staff in the unit. With installation of the machines, we will recruit two more technicians in the unit so that smooth work can take place in two shifts. With new machines, we will be able to provide treatment to more patients,” Dr Pandey said.

With the installation of new machines, the HoD also plans to run the unit on holidays and on Sunday as well.

MY Hospital is the only government hospital in Indore which has the facility of dialysis for the serious patients and also having a technician as well.