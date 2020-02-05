Indore: Divorced beautician commits suicide, reason unclear

A divorced woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her mother’s place in Vijay Nagar area on Tuesday evening. The reason of her suicide could not be established yet.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Priyanka Agrawal, a resident of Krishnabagh Colony. She was found hanging by one of the family members and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Investigating officer SI BK Jatav said Priyanka was married to Umesh Agrawal of Rajasthan a few years back. Following frequent disputes between them, she took divorce in 2015. Since then, she was staying with mother in the city and ran a beauty parlour. One of their children stays with father.