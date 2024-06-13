Indore: Divisional Commissioner Orders To Set Up PUC Testing Centres At All Petrol Pumps In 2 Months

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, the meeting of an action plan monitoring was held here on Wednesday. The objective of the meeting was to check the measures being applied for improving the air quality of non-attainment city Indore. Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh while presiding over the meeting instructed officials to set up PUC centres at every petrol pump on a mandatory basis.

Collector Asheesh Singh along with officials of MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) and other departmental officers were present in the meeting. Divisional Commissioner Singh said that there is a need to make special efforts to monitor and public awareness for air pollution control in the city. He directed to work on different components of pollution control at different levels and to implement the work in a better way by ensuring participation of the general public with a systematic strategy. He gave instructions regarding necessary activities and action related to controlling environmental pollution caused by various components of pollution like industries, vehicles, dust, soil, etc.

Divisional Commissioner Singh reviewed the status of PUC testing centres and directed that PUC testing centres should be established mandatorily at every petrol pump located within the limits of the district. PUC centres should be regularly inspected and special campaigns should be conducted for checking PUC certificates of commercial vehicles.

Various departments will participate in this. Petrol companies should come forward for this work. Companies should mandatorily install PUC testing machines at their respective pumps and make drivers aware of its importance. Singh directed that PUC testing centres should be established mandatorily at every pump within 2 months. Action should be taken against those who disobey instructions.

Also, PUC testing centres should be mandatorily established at new petrol pumps along with pump operation. For this, Transport, Food and Supplies Department, Traffic Department and Petroleum Companies should make joint efforts. Singh directed that special efforts need to be made for widespread dissemination and awareness of green energy transport.

He also reviewed the establishment of EV charging centres, signalling system and RLVD system. He talked about giving importance to public awareness efforts for the importance of multi-level parking. In the meeting, detailed review was done on emergency response system, progress of fuel availability through gas pipeline in the city and other points.

Collector Asheesh Singh expressed his views over efforts being made for pollution control in the city and efforts being made for public awareness. Officers of MP Pollution Control Board, IMC, Police, Transport, DIC and other departments and representatives of Avantika Gas Limited, Reliance and other organisations were present in the meeting.