​Indore: Divisional commissioner inspects STPs, nullah tapping work​

Indore:
Dr Pawan Sharma, divisional commissioner and administrator of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) instructed officials to explore the possibility of generating electricity from sewage water. He also instructed IMC officials to speed-up the nullah tapping work.
Dr Sharma inspected the sewer water nullah tapping work and construction of sewage water treatment plants (STPs) being carried out in the city on Tuesday. In order to make the city a water plus city, Rajendra Nagar and Azad Nagar STP were constructed to treat sewerage water along with the works of sewer tapping and domestic outfall to prevent sewerage falling in the river.
He also oversaw the work of the line being laid for sewer tapping in Secunderabad. On this occasion, the commissioner in-charge S Krishna Chaitanya, additional commissioner Sandeep Soni, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma, Sunil Gupta, zonal officer of the concerned zone, assistant engineer, deputy engineer, consultant and representatives of the agency engaged in the construction of nullah tapping-STP plant were present.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)