Indore:​​



Dr Pawan Sharma, ​divisional ​commissioner and ​a​dministrator of​ Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) instructed officials to​ explore ​the ​possibility of generating electricity from sewage water. He​ also instructed IMC officials to speed-up the nullah tap​p​ing work.



Dr​ ​Sharma ​inspected the sewer water nullah ta​p​ping work​ and construction of ​s​ewage ​w​ater ​t​reatment ​p​lants (STP​s​) being carried​ out in the city on Tuesday. In order to make the city a water plus​ city, Rajendra Nagar and Azad Nagar STP were constructed to treat​ sewerage water along with the works of sewer ta​p​ping and domestic​ outfall ​to prevent sewerage falling in the river.

He also oversaw the work of the line being​ ​laid for sewer tap​p​ing in Secunderabad. On this occasion, the ​commissioner in​-​charge S Krishna Chaitanya, ​additional ​commissioner​ Sandeep Soni, ​superintending ​engineer Mahesh Sharma, Sunil Gupta,​ zonal ​officer of the concerned zone, ​assistant ​engineer, ​deputy​ engineer, ​consultant and representatives of the agency engaged in the​ ​construction of nullah ta​p​ping-STP plant​ were present.​