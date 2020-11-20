Indore: Divisional Commissioner flags off mobile food lab

Indore: Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma flagged-off a mobile food laboratory on Friday, giving fillip to the ongoing drive against food adulteration. Anyone can test their food items in the lab by paying Rs 10 for each sample and can know about the level of purity within a short period of time.



The laboratory will move in the district on Saturday and from November 23 to 24 in Dhar

district, from 25 to 26 November in Jhabua district, 27 to 28 November in Alirajpur district, November 30 to December 1 in Barwani, from December 2 to 3 in Khargone district, from

December 4 to 7 in Khandwa district and from December 8 to 9 in Burhanpur district.

During the tour, the designated officer of the district will be its officer in charge. The state-run food lab will work with the mobile laboratory run by food safety officers.

The mobile laboratory is an initiative taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to educate consumers, school and college students about food adulteration, and around the Act. The new mobile food laboratory vehicle number MP-02-AV-7408 is allocated to Indore

division.