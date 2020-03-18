Indore: Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi inspects quarantine centre at Simhasa

Indore: Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi on Wednesday inspected the facilities at Jagadguru Dattatray College of Pharmacy at Simhasa where all the passengers of Dubai-Indore flight will be kept in quarantine.

He also directed the officials to ensure proper facilities for the passengers and also to install televisions in the rooms so that they can get entertainment which helps in preventing negative thoughts among them.

The commissioner also directed the officials to establish a dining hall where the passengers, to be kept in isolation for 24-hours, can dine at proper distance. Preparations to set up the quarantine centre have been completed and the health department will fumigate it on Thursday morning after which all entry would be stopped except the passengers from Dubai flight.

Meanwhile, district health officials have started searching for more centres which can be turned into quarantine centre.

“Another hospital at Dhar Road, which is closed for a long time, would be prepared as quarantine centre. However, final decision over it will be taken by the health officials who inspect the facility on Thursday,” health department officials said.

One of the hospital owners has voluntarily contacted the department to take his hospital for the purpose.