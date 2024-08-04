 Indore: Div Commissioner’s Report Suggested Action Against Former Principal, RTI Response Reveals
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Div Commissioner’s Report Suggested Action Against Former Principal, RTI Response Reveals

Indore: Div Commissioner’s Report Suggested Action Against Former Principal, RTI Response Reveals

Irregular Appointment at State's Only Dental College Uncovered

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An irregular appointment of an assistant professor has surfaced at the state’s only government dental college. Over a complaint of the same, the Divisional Commissioner’s office had launched an investigation and had found the complaint to be true.

The complainant alleged that the former principal, Dr Deshraj Jain, appointed a favoured doctor from the unreserved category to a reserved backlog post. The divisional commissioner’s office, during the tenure of the then divisional commissioner Mal Singh, investigated and confirmed that the appointment was against the rules.

Read Also
WARNING| Action Against Colleges & Educational Institutions Who Keep Original Documents In Indore
article-image

Information obtained via the Right to Information Act revealed discrepancies in notifications issued on March 22, 23, and 24, 2018, regarding the reservation roster for associate professor positions. “Despite a vacant backlog post for the Scheduled Tribe category since 2012, the college management filled it with Dr Amit Rawat from the unreserved category, bypassing regulations.

The divisional commissioner’s investigation deemed the appointment punishable,” the report stated. The then divisional commissioner Mal Singh recommended disciplinary action against Dr Jain to former ACS Mohammad Suleman on March 3.

However, no action has been taken despite four months passing. Meanwhile, Dr Jain denied the charges and said, “This is an old case, and there has been no irregularity in the appointment.” While Dr Amit Rawat told media that he has no information about the complaint and investigation report and he was appointed five years ago.

Free Press tried to connect the ACS for his comment but he didn’t respond.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Div Commissioner’s Report Suggested Action Against Former Principal, RTI Response Reveals

Indore: Div Commissioner’s Report Suggested Action Against Former Principal, RTI Response Reveals

Indore: Road Contractor’s Staff Mastermind Of ₹35 Lakh Robbery; 4 Held

Indore: Road Contractor’s Staff Mastermind Of ₹35 Lakh Robbery; 4 Held

WARNING| Action Against Colleges & Educational Institutions Who Keep Original Documents In Indore

WARNING| Action Against Colleges & Educational Institutions Who Keep Original Documents In Indore

Indore: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Truck Overturns & Crashes Into Shanty

Indore: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Truck Overturns & Crashes Into Shanty

FP Follow-Up: Alleged Irregularities; SDM Proposes Action Against 10 Teachers

FP Follow-Up: Alleged Irregularities; SDM Proposes Action Against 10 Teachers