Indore: Div Commissioner’s Report Suggested Action Against Former Principal, RTI Response Reveals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An irregular appointment of an assistant professor has surfaced at the state’s only government dental college. Over a complaint of the same, the Divisional Commissioner’s office had launched an investigation and had found the complaint to be true.

The complainant alleged that the former principal, Dr Deshraj Jain, appointed a favoured doctor from the unreserved category to a reserved backlog post. The divisional commissioner’s office, during the tenure of the then divisional commissioner Mal Singh, investigated and confirmed that the appointment was against the rules.

Information obtained via the Right to Information Act revealed discrepancies in notifications issued on March 22, 23, and 24, 2018, regarding the reservation roster for associate professor positions. “Despite a vacant backlog post for the Scheduled Tribe category since 2012, the college management filled it with Dr Amit Rawat from the unreserved category, bypassing regulations.

The divisional commissioner’s investigation deemed the appointment punishable,” the report stated. The then divisional commissioner Mal Singh recommended disciplinary action against Dr Jain to former ACS Mohammad Suleman on March 3.

However, no action has been taken despite four months passing. Meanwhile, Dr Jain denied the charges and said, “This is an old case, and there has been no irregularity in the appointment.” While Dr Amit Rawat told media that he has no information about the complaint and investigation report and he was appointed five years ago.

Free Press tried to connect the ACS for his comment but he didn’t respond.