Indore: Div Comm Warns Of FIR Against Officials For Poor Construction In Hospitals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya has warned the officials of construction agencies, responsible for development works in hospitals associated with MGM Medical College, that he would lodge FIR against them for negligence in their work.

During the review meeting of development works in MGM Medical College on Monday, Bhaydiya expressed concern over the leakages in the hospitals and also over the poor construction.

“There were many deficiencies in the newly constructed buildings and construction-related negligence has also been seen. The chief engineer of the public works department has been asked to form a team and investigate the same,” the divisional commissioner said, adding “All the issues should be resolved in a week or strict legal action would be taken and I will not hesitate to file an FIR.”

He also inquired about the recruitment of various posts in the medical college and Super Specialty Hospital.

He said that the roster process should be followed compulsorily in the process of recruitment and instructed the joint commissioner Sanjay Saraf to report about the status of previous recruitments.

Feedback system should be developed

Divisional commissioner Mal Singh said that a system should be developed to get feedback from patients and their attendants in every hospital including MY Hospital.

He said that this will improve the system and the issues of people be also be resolved.

He also directed the officials to make arrangements for the accommodation and food of the attendants accompanying the patients.

Inspected MTH Hospital again

The divisional commissioner inspected the MTH Hospital on Monday and expressed his satisfaction with the facilities. He had inspected the hospital about four days ago and had removed Dr Anupama Dave from her post after finding facilities in the hospital poor.

Meanwhile, Junior Doctors’ Association submitted a memorandum to the dean of MGM Medical College, taking objection to the entry of the divisional commissioner in the room of lady junior doctors without any information, during his visit. The junior doctors have condemned the incident and termed it a breach of privacy of lady doctors in the hospital.

