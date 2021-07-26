Indore: District Youth Congress hold cycle rally in protest of inflation, farm laws

Indore: Activists of the District Youth Congress Committee took out a cycle rally from Rajeev Gandhi Square to the Divisional Commissioner office to protest against increasing inflation, fuel hike, farm laws, and the Pegasus spyware issue, on Monday.

President of District Youth Congress Committee Doulat Patel said, “People were badly hit during the wave of COVID-19, but instead of providing relief, the government has been putting a hole in people’s pocket by continuously increasing prices of fuel and domestic gas cylinders.”

Congress leaders also raised issues of farm laws and action against the accused of Nemawar mass murder case.

Patel also added that the government is afraid of the opposition and all those who raise voice against them due to which they did illegal spying through Pegasus software.

“We will intensify protest against these issues if the government does not take action to provide relief to people, “Patel said.

Agitating youth congress activists also submitted a memorandum addressing the President to the Divisional Commissioner office.

State media in-charge of congress and MLA Jitu Patwari, senior congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, state youth congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuriya, district congress president Sadashiv Yadav, spokesperson Johar Manpurwalal and others participated in the rally.