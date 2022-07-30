e-Paper Get App

Indore: District tops in Ankur Abhiyan

On the first day of the drive on Thursday, 15,866 people planted saplings and uploaded 4,17,852 photos on the App.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 01:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Ankur Abhiyan (sapling plantation drive) of the state government, on the first day of the grand campaign that started on July 28, the highest number of registration was made from the district. The drive is being run through Vayudoot App, wherein following the sapling plantation, people have to upload their photos on the App.

On the first day of the drive on Thursday, 15,866 people planted saplings and uploaded 4,17,852 photos on the App. There was registration of 73,888 people in the App till July 27, which increased to 7,53,954 on July 28.

On Thursday, the maximum registration 1400 was made from the district. This was followed by 1175 registration in Gwalior, 1126 in Guna, 844 in Ratlam and 716 in Bhind district.

The campaign will continue till August 15.

article-image

