Indore District Reports Highest Number Of Missing Children In State

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Crime Record Bureau factsheet reveals that Indore district reported the highest number of missing children cases in the state. Indore registered 977 cases of missing children, followed by Bhopal with 661 cases in 2022. Data also revealed that more children went missing from urban areas compared to rural areas.

Child Rights and You – CRY on the eve of World Day against Trafficking in Persons conducted an analysis of the RTI data on the status of missing children in Madhya Pradesh.

According to an analysis, the state registered 6% decline in the number of cases of missing girls in 2022, compared to previous year. However, with a significant rise in number of missing boys in the state, the situation remains a major cause for concern.

Childline and Aas Foundation informed Free Press that preventing child abuse or child trafficking has been a major challenge for decades in different parts of the country.

NCRB data for 2021 shows that nine children go missing every hour in the country, while eight children are trafficked daily. However, the number dropped to 32 children being reported missing per day in the state in 2022.

Girls Become Easy Targets

Data also revealed that the number of missing girls reported in Indore was three times higher than boys in 2022. Cases of missing girls registered in the state were 732 while the number of cases in which boys were victims was 245.

“Children who go missing are often an easy target for human trafficking. Factsheet reveals in Madhya Pradesh, that among the children who went missing in 2022 more than 75% (8,844 in numbers) were girls.

It is a matter of grave concern that the trend of girls constituting a significantly higher proportion of missing children is persistent for last 5 years”, said Soha Moitra, the regional director, CRY (North).

Aas Launched Anti-Trafficking Campaign

NGO Aas, in collaboration with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, launched an anti-trafficking campaign in Rahul Gandhi Nagar, Bajrang Nagar, Indira Nagar, Mahadev Nagar, Nainod, Bisnavada and Sanwer including rural areas of Indore district. Public awareness campaign was organised at these places people were also administered the anti-trafficking oath.

Missing children trend in Madhya Pradesh in last 5 years

Year Girls Boys Total

2018 7564 2464 10038

2019 8572 2450 11022

2020 7230 1521 8751

2021 9407 2200 11607

2022 8844 2873 11717

Source: NCRB (2018-2021) and RTIs (2022)

Top 5 Districts In Terms Of Missing Children In Madhya Pradesh In 2022

District Boys Girls Total

Indore 245 732 977

Bhopal 225 436 661

Dhar 84 470 554

Jabalpur 177 427 604

Sagar 115 346 461

