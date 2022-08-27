Indore: District records 132% more rain compared to last year

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even with the break in spell of rainfall for the last three days, the district administration records show that the district has witnessed about 132 per cent more rainfall than in the last year till August 25.

According to the records, the total rainfall in the district has been recorded at 906.5 mm (35.6 inches), which is almost 15 inches more than the rainfall recorded in 2021 (390.6 mm) during the same period.

The highest rainfall in the district has been received in the Indore area, while the lowest rainfall was registered in the Mhow area (650 mm). Indore urban areas have recorded 906.5 mm rainfall, so far.

Meanwhile, the weather remained sultry on Friday with no rainfall recorded for the past three days. The rise in temperature and humidity turned the day uncomfortable. According to regional meteorological department officials, chances of heavy rainfall in Indore district are bleak till August 27.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through centre of low pressure area over southeast Pakistan & adjoining southwest Rajasthan, Narnaul, Hardoi, Varanasi, Gaya, Purulia, Digha and thence east-southeastwards to North Bay of Bengal,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 30 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal. The humidity was recorded at 69 per cent.

Rainfall received in tehsils of Indore district

Tehsil Rainfall - (in mm)

Indore - 906.5

Mhow - 650

Sanwer - 777.3

Depalpur - 870.6

Gautampura - 679.7

