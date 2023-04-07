Indore: District ranks first in state in providing jobs to youth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district ranked first in the state in providing employment to the youth under various schemes in the last financial year. During the recently concluded financial year, loans to the tune of Rs 225 cr were made available to more than 4,500 youths under the Chief Minister's Udyam Kranti Yojana and the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme.

In the district, the process of providing employment to the youth under various schemes is going on continuously. Loans are being made available to the youth for self-employment under various self-employment oriented schemes. The effective implementation of these schemes is ensured by coordinated efforts of various concerned departments under the guidance of collector Ilayaraja T.

The general manager of the District Trade and Industry Center SS Mandloi informed that as a result of coordinated efforts, the district has secured the first position in the entire state in availing the jobs in the year 2022-23 under the Chief Minister's Udhyam Kranti Yojna and the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme. He said that 3,474 beneficiaries were given the benefit of Chief Minister's Udyam Kranti Yojan in the district. A loan of Rs 210 cr was disbursed to them through banks for self-employment. Similarly, 359 cases were approved under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme. Out of this loan cases of 247 youths were approved and loans of more than Rs 15 cr were provided through banks.

Mandloi informed that 2,675 beneficiaries of the general category were benefited under the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana. They were given a loan of Rs 165 cr. Similarly, loans worth Rs 87,53,380 were disbursed to 16 beneficiaries of Scheduled Caste category, more than Rs 42 lakh were given to 7 beneficiaries of Scheduled Tribes and more than Rs 9 cr. loan is given to 169 beneficiaries of backward classes. There are 808 women beneficiaries among the beneficiaries. They were given benefits under the scheme by providing loans worth more than then Rs 47.30 cr.

Mandloi said that so far 157 beneficiaries of the general category have been benefited under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme. He has been given a loan of Rs 26.43 cr. Similarly, loans worth Rs 4.79 cr. were provided to 36 beneficiaries of Scheduled Castes, Rs 54.90 lakh loan given to 4 beneficiaries of Scheduled Tribes and more than Rs 17.65 cr. to 110 beneficiaries of backward classes. Out of these, 146 women beneficiaries have been benefited. A loan of more than Rs 25.71 cr. has been made available to them.