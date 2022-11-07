Indore district netball tourney concludes

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day Indore district level netball competition was held at SGSITS college campus recently. The tournament was inaugurated by President of Madhya Pradesh Netball Association Mayank Dwivedi. On this occasion, Bharat Joshi, Dr Manish jaiswal and Jatin Thorat were present. In the beginning, the host welcomed by Lakshman Datir in the presence of Kapil Verma, Suraj Khichi and Manyak Dubey, The vote of thanks was proposed by Pranav Bhondve.

The results of the matches played are as follows-

Women’s category- Anusuiya School beat Umiya College 12-10,Bansal College beat SCSITS 14-13, Devi Ahilya Sports Academy beat Prerna College 15-10.

Men’s category- Alpine Academy beat Maharaja Yashwanrao School 13-14,Sez College a beat Anusuiya College 12-08,Prerna School beat Medical College 15-10.

