Indore district netball tourney concludes

The tournament was inaugurated by President of Madhya Pradesh Netball Association Mayank Dwivedi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day Indore district level netball competition was held at SGSITS college campus recently.  The tournament was inaugurated by President of  Madhya Pradesh Netball Association Mayank Dwivedi.  On this occasion, Bharat Joshi, Dr Manish jaiswal and Jatin Thorat were present.  In the beginning, the host welcomed  by Lakshman Datir in the presence of  Kapil Verma, Suraj Khichi  and  Manyak Dubey, The vote of thanks was proposed by Pranav Bhondve.

The   results of the matches  played are as follows-

Women’s category- Anusuiya School beat  Umiya College 12-10,Bansal College  beat SCSITS 14-13, Devi Ahilya Sports Academy beat Prerna College 15-10.

Men’s category- Alpine Academy beat   Maharaja  Yashwanrao School 13-14,Sez College a beat  Anusuiya College  12-08,Prerna School  beat Medical College 15-10.

