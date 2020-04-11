Indore: District Level Disaster Management Group constituted

Indore: Collector Manish Singh has constituted a district level disaster management group for the district level action to be taken in relation to prevention of corona virus infection as per the instructions of the state government.

The chairman of this group is the collector himself and the IMC Commissioner Ashish Singh Member, CEO of Zola Panchayat Neha Meena Member Secretary, Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Chief Medical and Health Officer and District Command ate Home Guard have been nominated as members.

Necessary action will be taken by this group to prepare contingency action plan in accordance with the instructions issued by the state government for the control of emergencies arising out of Corona virus infection.