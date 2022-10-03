Indore: District Legal Services Authority holds legal awareness camp at Baank village

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A legal awareness camp was organised at sub-health centre Baank village on Sunday. The district judge and secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Manish Kumar Shrivastava, informed people about their rights and the legal services provided by DLSA.

District judge Shrivastava said that women, children, persons belonging to Scheduled Caste and tribes, persons in jail, industrial workers, disaster victims, and divyangs are entitled to free legal aid\advice if their annual income is up to Rs 2 lakh.

He advised that we should not do anything that is a crime under law.

He informed about maintenance laws, the Protection Of Women From Domestic Violence Act, Motor Vehicles Act, Crime Victims’ Compensation Scheme, Lok Udyog Lok Adalat, and the upcoming National Lok Adalat.