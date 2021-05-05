Indore: District Health Officer Purnima Gadaria quits, says can't take Collector Manish Singh's wrath any long

It's tough times and Covid frontline workers' patience can run thin, more so when they have to face the wrath of honchos despite relentless efforts. And that is what happened on Wednesday when two doctors resigned from their services after they could not take ill treatment of administrative officials any longer.

District Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria alleged ill treamtent by Collector Manish Singh while medical officer of Manpur Dr RS Tomar alleged that SDM Abhilash Mishra was occasionally rude with him due to which he decided to call it quits.

Dr Gadaria has sent her resignation to the Commissioner, Health Department and to the Collector.

“I am depressed with the ill treament by Collector Manish Singh. He uses foul language and had threatened to suspend me. On Wednesday, he called me and told me that he will suspend me and asked me to resign. I was fed up of his behavior due to which I resigned,” Dr Gadaria said.

She added that he (the Collector) often called health department officers useless.