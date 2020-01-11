Indore: District court worker hangs self, reason unclear

Indore: A woman who worked in district court here hanged herself to death on Friday. She was married eight months back. Her husband is a forest guard in Bandhavgarh. A week ago, he had come to meet her. Police have seized her mobile phone for investigation.

According to police, Shivangi Mahobia posted in the district court was staying in Rajwada area for last six months in a rented accommodation. Police received a call from her landlord that she has hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered from her place.

Her family members told police that there was no dispute between them. The couple used to meet each other on holidays.

Police said that her husband Pawan received Shivangi’s call at night. They had a normal conversation after which Pawan cut the call because he had to take train in morning next day. In morning, Pawan called Shivangi but she did not respond. Later in the noon, he called Shivangi’s colleague who told him that she has not come to office. After that, he called Shivangi’s landlord who peeped inside her room and spotted the hung body.