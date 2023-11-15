 Indore: District Court Could Get New Temporary Parking Space By Month End   
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A temporary new parking arrangement for vehicles of judges, lawyers and parties of the District Court can be started by the end of this month on the vacant land of nearby Hope Textiles Mill. 

In order to solve the problem of unorganised parking, the High Court in an interim order had constituted a three-member committee under the leadership of the principal district judge regarding the temporary use of the vacant government land of Hope Textiles for parking of vehicles coming to the District Court premises. 

Collector and president/secretary of Indore Advocates Association are the members of the committee. Recently principal district judge BP Sharma and others inspected this vacant land.

Advocates Association president Gopal Kacholia said that the committee has completed the formal process of taking possession of this land and has sent its report to the High Court.

He expressed hope that the parking work can start at the new place by the end of this month. This will improve the parking system of the District Court.

article-image
