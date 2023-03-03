Indore: District Collector praises restoration work done by Smart City officials in Rajwada and Gopal Mandir

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Smart City board meeting concluded on Thursday where various development works were approved. Instructions were also given to shift Shivaji Market located near the riverfront.

ISCDL’s chairman, collector Ilayaraja T, chaired the meeting and ISCDL executive director and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, and CEO Divyank Singh at the Smart City Office were also present.

In the meeting, Ilayaraja T praised the restoration and reconstruction work done for heritage sites such as Rajwada and Gopal Mandir by the Smart City. He also instructed officials to present a detailed report to get approval of additional expenditures incurred under the Smart City Project in the next board meeting.

Collector gave instructions to invite tenders for the sale of plots of MOG line, so that there is no funds crunch for the Smart City projects in future. Officials presented the follow-up report of the decisions taken in the previous board meeting.