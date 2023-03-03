e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: District Collector praises restoration work done by Smart City officials in Rajwada and Gopal Mandir

Indore: District Collector praises restoration work done by Smart City officials in Rajwada and Gopal Mandir

Indore Smart City board meeting held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Smart City board meeting concluded on Thursday where various development works were approved. Instructions were also given to shift Shivaji Market located near the riverfront.

ISCDL’s chairman, collector Ilayaraja T, chaired the meeting and ISCDL executive director and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, and CEO Divyank Singh at the Smart City Office were also present.

In the meeting, Ilayaraja T praised the restoration and reconstruction work done for heritage sites such as Rajwada and Gopal Mandir by the Smart City. He also instructed officials to present a detailed report to get approval of additional expenditures incurred under the Smart City Project in the next board meeting.

Collector gave instructions to invite tenders for the sale of plots of MOG line, so that there is no funds crunch for the Smart City projects in future. Officials presented the follow-up report of the decisions taken in the previous board meeting. 

Read Also
Indore: Co-driver kills truck driver, arrested after trying to mislead police
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: District Collector praises restoration work done by Smart City officials in Rajwada and...

Indore: District Collector praises restoration work done by Smart City officials in Rajwada and...

Indore: Notorious land mafia Deepak Madda arrested from Mathura, sent to jail

Indore: Notorious land mafia Deepak Madda arrested from Mathura, sent to jail

Madhya Pradesh: Bimbavati Devi elegantly stages Manipuri dance in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Bimbavati Devi elegantly stages Manipuri dance in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Convict dies inside jail; family stage protest demanding action against jail...

Madhya Pradesh: Convict dies inside jail; family stage protest demanding action against jail...

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers allege irregularities in construction and maintenance of Mahi project canal...

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers allege irregularities in construction and maintenance of Mahi project canal...