Indore: District admn imposes stock limit on onion

Indore: The district administration has imposed a stock limit on onions, which is selling at around Rs 30 per kg in the retail market.

In the last few days, there has been an unprecedented rise in the prices of onions in the open market. Subsequently, the Government of India amended the provision of Removal of Stock Limit and Circulation Restriction Order-2016, Removal of Stock Limit and Movement Restriction Order (Second Amendment) Order 2019. Under this, a stock limit has been imposed on onion till 30 November 2019 at the wholesaler and retailer level.

In this regard, a meeting of wholesale and retail traders of Indore district was taken by Additional Collector Kailash Wankhede at collector office on Thursday. ADM BBS Tomar, Food Controller L Muzalda, Assistant Food Supply Officer Pramod Gupta, Mandi Secretary Mansingh Munia and other officials were present in the meeting.

The traders were informed about the stock limit. Traders were instructed to follow the order. If not followed, action will be taken against them, they were warned.

It was told that according to the order the maximum limit fixed on onion till 30 November 2019 is 50 metric tons for wholesale traders and 10 metric tons for retail traders.

Instructions have been given that wholesale and retail traders of onions should be listed in collaboration with the horticulture and food processing office of the district and keeping in view the government onion procurement data of previous years. Onion traders were made aware of the statutory provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and Prevention of Thief Marketing and Supply of Essential Commodities Act, 1980. Instructions were given to develop an information system and launch regular checks against hoarders through inspection and raids. In case of irregularities, legal action should be taken. The public should be made aware through the voluntary organizations like consumer forums of the district and consumer interests should be taken care of.

Mandi sources informed that at present average 10,000 to 12,000 bags of around 50 kg were coming to the mandi every day, mostly from nearby district. Onion coming from Maharashtra is limited. Following imposing a ban on the export of onion its prices in the open market have been receded from high of Rs around 55 per Kg to Rs 10 to 30.

