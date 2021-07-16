Indore: District administration to launch door-to-door survey at Nyay Nagar under drive against land mafias

Indore: Under the ongoing drive against the land mafia, the district administration is now focusing on another disputed colony - Nyay Nagar, located near MR-10 road and close to eastern Ring Road. The remove the illegal occupants, a door-to-door survey would be conducted.



This was decided in a joint meeting of revenue and cooperative department held on Thursday under the chairmanship of collector Manish Singh. In the meeting MLA Mahendra Hardia, additional collector Abhay Bedekar, SDM Akshay Markam, cooperatives deputy commissioner ML Gajbhiye, town and country planning deputy director KS Gawli and BJP leader Rajesh Udawat were present. Singh reviewed the progress achieved in cases of Mahalakshmi Nagar, Pushp Nagar, Ayodhyapuri, Nyay Nagar and Rajgrihi Colony. At the meeting MLA Hardia said that decision should be taken to ensure the genuine plot holders get justice.



Singh instructed that report of the door-to-door survey should be submitted within a week. During the discussion on thecolony, it also came to light that Dilawar Patel and Sohrab Patel sold the 16 acres of land of Nyay Nagar to Trishala Grih Nirman Cooperative Society for Rs 70 lakh. This is the society of land fraudster Deepak Madda. Following this information, the collector ordered an inquiry into Trishala Grih Nirman Cooperative Society also.

Apart from this, the matter of building a house on the land of the colony also came to the fore, on which instructions were given that the administration and the municipal team under the leadership of SDM should survey the colony and collect documents. It also came up in the disucssion that there are many people who bought plots on notaries and built houses. Later the plot was bought from the members of the organisation. Such people will not be removed and regularised and action will be taken against the rest.