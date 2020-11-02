Indore: Distribution of voting materials begin for Sanwer assembly by-election

Indore: The distribution of voting material and departure of polling officials for the Sanwer Assembly By-election of Indore District begin on Monday morning.
Polling material is being distributed to the polling parties at their assigned table. There were 380 tables in 39 rows and four chairs on each table for polling personnel.
Collector and District Election Officer Manish Singh reviewed the distribution arrangements. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, materials, masks, hand gloves, sanitizers, etc. were distributed to special parties set up for polling stations. Voting will be conducted on Tuesday from 7 am to 6 pm.
District Election Officer Singh has appealed to all voters to vote freely and fairly on November 3. Extensive arrangements have been made for free, fair voting. In view of Corona, special arrangements have been made at polling stations to protect voters. For this, a 4-member party will be stationed at each polling station.