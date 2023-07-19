Indore: Dist Hospital Staffer Accused Of Taking Money, Giving Fake Receipts For Free Tests

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health Department officials have launched a probe over the complaints of patients against a District Hospital staff member taking money from patients for sonography and other diagnoses tests even when such tests are free.

Moreover, the accused staff member has allegedly given fake manual receipts of Rogi Kalyan Samiti to the patients to fool them and to support the fraud.

According to hospital sources, the accused staff member looks after the Rogi Kalyan Samiti and prepares the registration receipts of patients. “The accused was appointed as a dresser but the officials have given him the work of Rogi Kalyan Samiti. All registration is online in the hospital and receipts too are being generated online. This complaint of the patients has left the officials surprised and wondering as to how many days the staff member is taking money from the accused, the hospital staff said.

The staff member is not even writing full details of the patients on the receipts.

Health Department officials have even pasted posters in the hospital with the message that all diagnoses and tests are free in the hospital and asking people to lodge a complaint with them if any staffer asked for any money or fees for any kind of the tests.

Former civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal said that all examinations are free in the hospital and he had directed the staff to paste posters in the hospital for the same.

“It is totally wrong if anyone is taking money from the patients for any kind of diagnoses and examinations,” he said. Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr GL Sodhi too expressed surprise and said that they have launched a probe into the matter and will take action against the staffer if found guilty. “We will check the records and will review the facilities again in the hospital,” he told the media.

