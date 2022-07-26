e-Paper Get App

Indore: Dispute over cattle grazing; 7-yr-jail term for father-son duo

The DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that ADJ (Depalpur) Nilesh Yadav passed the sentence against accused Ramesh Chandra and his son Ravi of attacking victim Kailash Chandra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 12:45 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Monday sentenced a father and son to seven-year imprisonment in an attempt-to-murder case that occurred following dispute over grazing cattle.

The DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that ADJ (Depalpur) Nilesh Yadav passed the sentence against accused Ramesh Chandra and his son Ravi of attacking victim Kailash Chandra. The case was registered under Section 307 and Section 34 of Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place in 2012. The victim Kailash Chandra complained at the Betma police station that he owns a plot in village Machal. On the day of the incident, he went to his plot with his friends Sandeep and Anil. There he saw that accused Ramesh and Ravi were gazing their cattle at his plot.

When the victim and his friends objected, the accused started abusing them. The accused attacked them with bricks, tiles and other sharp-edged objects and injured the victim grievously and he had to be hospitalised.

Read Also
Indore: Cubs rescued from Dhar village under city zoo authority
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Dispute over cattle grazing; 7-yr-jail term for father-son duo

RECENT STORIES

Phone tapping case: After transfer to CBI, MHA seeks to dispose of plea against magistrate's order

Phone tapping case: After transfer to CBI, MHA seeks to dispose of plea against magistrate's order

SSC Scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to ED custody till...

SSC Scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to ED custody till...

India cricketer Sneha Deepthi aims to become first to make comeback after pregnancy

India cricketer Sneha Deepthi aims to become first to make comeback after pregnancy

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO constructs 12-storey tower in 96 days

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO constructs 12-storey tower in 96 days

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President, first to be born in Independent India

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President, first to be born in Independent India