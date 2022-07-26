Indore: Dispute over cattle grazing; 7-yr-jail term for father-son duo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Monday sentenced a father and son to seven-year imprisonment in an attempt-to-murder case that occurred following dispute over grazing cattle.

The DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that ADJ (Depalpur) Nilesh Yadav passed the sentence against accused Ramesh Chandra and his son Ravi of attacking victim Kailash Chandra. The case was registered under Section 307 and Section 34 of Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place in 2012. The victim Kailash Chandra complained at the Betma police station that he owns a plot in village Machal. On the day of the incident, he went to his plot with his friends Sandeep and Anil. There he saw that accused Ramesh and Ravi were gazing their cattle at his plot.

When the victim and his friends objected, the accused started abusing them. The accused attacked them with bricks, tiles and other sharp-edged objects and injured the victim grievously and he had to be hospitalised.

Read Also Indore: Cubs rescued from Dhar village under city zoo authority