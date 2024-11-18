Indore: Dispute Between MGM & PIU Leaves ₹7.2 Crore OT Complex In Limbo

MY Hospital, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MY Hospital’s much-anticipated modern operation theatre (OT) complex remains non-operational due to a prolonged conflict between MGM Medical College authorities and the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of Public Works Department.

Ironically, the work of the OT complex was started in 2021 with an initial budget of Rs 3 crore but the dilly-dallying of the officials has skyrocketed the cost to Rs 7.20 crore amid delays and disagreements. Despite claims by the PIU that construction was completed eight months ago, the medical college administration has refused to take over the facility, due to the persistent dampness issues.

Meanwhile, the PIU claims that they have already addressed the issue and an amount of Rs 1.20 crore has been pending with the college and they are waiting for the dues. According to MGM dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, “The OT cannot be used until the dampness problem is resolved. Payments cannot be made until the facility is functional.” The OT complex was expected to be operational within eight months of its inception.

However, four years later, the facility is still in limbo. Efforts to address water seepage, including work done in July, have failed to resolve the issue, raising concerns about construction quality. Once functional, the nine modular OTs—comprising eight major and one minor theatre—will significantly enhance the hospital’s surgical capabilities.

Currently, the hospital manages thousands of surgeries annually across 15 existing OTs, including a burn unit. Patients awaiting timely surgical care remain caught in the crossfire, with no clarity on when the state-of-the-art OTs will finally be operational.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean, MGM Medical College said, “The dampness issue persists, and we cannot begin operations until it is resolved.”

Rajesh Makwana, Engineer, PIU said, “The work is complete, and we have addressed the seepage issue. The pending payments need to be cleared.”