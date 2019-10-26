Indore: Disposal of revenue cases increases

Indore: The percentage of resolving revenue cases has increased in the district. In the last one month under the special drive over 2700 revenue related cases have been resolved. Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav appreciated the work done by revenue officers in the last months to resolve the revenue cases.

Jatav was addressing the meeting of revenue officers held here. Additional collectors, SDMs, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and other revenue officers were present at the meeting along with additional collector Dinesh Jain, Kailash Wankhede, Pawan Jain, Ajay Dev Sharma and BBS Tomar. Collector Jatav reviewed the disposal of officer-wise revenue cases in the meeting. It was informed that camps will be organized in Indore district for recovery revenue dues. Special attention will be given under the Brisk Scheme for the recovery of loans given by banks in the district. The Brisk Scheme provides an incentive to the concerned Revenue Officers for recovery of outstanding debt.

In the meeting, he appreciated the work done by the revenue officers of the district for the disposal of revenue cases in the last months. He said that disposal of revenue cases is our basic responsibility. Revenue cases should be resolved within the time-limit. All revenue cases should be registered on the portal. In such cases in which the hearing has been held, orders should be issued immediately. After the hearing, no case should be kept pending for order.

In the meeting, he said that all officers should inspect their subordinate courts and offices according to the roster. The inspection report must be lodged on the portal. Every revenue case coming to the offices should be registered in the portal on the same day. He reviewed in detail the revenue activities like mutation, demarcation, CM Helpline, Public Service Guarantee, Brisk etc.

At the meeting, Collector Jatav directed that effective implementation of "Happy New Year-2020, Zero Shakti Abhiyan" being run for disposal of revenue cases. During the campaign, all the patwari should visit all the villages in the district by 31 October. Communicate directly with the citizens there, the collector told the patwaris.