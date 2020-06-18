Indore: Discussion on fossil fuel alternatives at SGSITS

Indore: While we are already struggling with the ever-increasing prices of fossil fuels, ever wonder how we will manage to drive our advanced technology cars, trucks and generators powered with them when the world runs out of fossil fuels. Not just wondering, but proposing a possible solution for the future to have a new form of energy, mechanical engineering experts discussed this among various other topics in the week-long faculty development programme (FDP).

The week-long FDP on Recent Advancements in Mechanical Engineering was organised under the aegis of TEQIP-III by Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology & Science (SGSITS).

Experts from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, SGSITS, lead the discussions. Dr Girish Chandra Verma from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore said, “With rising requirements of energy, we need alternatives and among the latest, shape memory alloys are being used for energy generation, which will also be helpful when fossil fuel runs out.”