Indore: Discussion on fossil fuel alternatives at SGSITS

Indore: While we are already struggling with the ever-increasing prices of fossil fuels, ever wonder how we will manage to drive our advanced technology cars, trucks and generators powered with them when the world runs out of fossil fuels. Not just wondering, but proposing a possible solution for the future to have a new form of energy, mechanical engineering experts discussed this among various other topics in the week-long faculty development programme (FDP).
The week-long FDP on Recent Advancements in Mechanical Engineering was organised under the aegis of TEQIP-III by Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology & Science (SGSITS).
Experts from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, SGSITS, lead the discussions. Dr Girish Chandra Verma from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore said, “With rising requirements of energy, we need alternatives and among the latest, shape memory alloys are being used for energy generation, which will also be helpful when fossil fuel runs out.”
He explained that engines can be based on Nitinol alloy and discussed their properties. “Currently, Nitinol is mainly used in medicine for bone bonding, but in the future when the fossil fuel and oil run out then Nitinol-based engines may be used,” Verma said.
“Nitinol is a metal alloy that exhibits a unique behaviourur known as shape memory. This behaviour is characterised by a transition temperature below which the material is easily deformed and above which it springs back to its original shape with significant force,” Verma said. Further, the engine built with Nitinol is nonpolluting.
Discussing another application, Prof Ashok Atulkar said, “Bio Inspired Textures, which can duplicate unique pattern on an adhesive synthetic sheet to create a bacteria-free surface that can be used in hospitals, restaurants, and other places where contamination has consequences.”
He gave an example of such a texture that is named sandfish originated because of its ability to move through sand as if it is swimming. “It can dive into soft sand. It does this to prevent overheating (as it is cold-blooded) and whenever it feels threatened,” Atulkar said.
He added that they are working on replicating the textures which help the fish swim smoothly in the sand to minimises friction in machines.
Research & Discussions on Future of Mechanics
Dr Gurminder Singh from Grenoble Alpes University, France shared his research work on ultra-sonic assistant pressure-less sintering that could be used for Rapid tooling processes. Dr SN Sapali and Dr PR Dhamangaonkar from College of Engineering Pune talked about the methods and evolution of refrigerators and innovations in the Heat Exchangers.
Dr Smita Manepatil, Dr Basant Agrawal, Dr B R Rawal, Sudhir Tiwari, Dr Manoj Chouksey, Dr Vinod Pare, Dr BS Moreand, Dr Purushottam Gangsar shed light on finite element model analysis condition monitoring of Machines, advances in the heat exchanger, design and development of implants and other advances in the field of mechanical engineering during the course.
