 Indore: Discourse By Shri Goswami Divyeshkumarji Maharajshri
Shri Goswami Divyeshkumarji Maharajshri addressed devotees on the last day of discourse on Thursday.

Friday, August 04, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nandkumarashtakam under Purushottam month at Govardhannath temple concluded on Thursday. Shri Goswami Divyeshkumarji Maharajshri addressed devotees on the last day of discourse on Thursday.

“We never ask for anything from a small child. Instead, we try to make him happy by offering various items. We are happy when the child is happy,” he said and added, “Similarly, we should never ask anything from Thakurji. He is present in us and is well aware of our desires and feelings. We should serve Him with full dedication. Thakurji also needs service of devotees. When Thakurji is happy, we are also happy.”

