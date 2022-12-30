e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Discom to install 1.32 lakh smart meters in the city

Indore: Discom to install 1.32 lakh smart meters in the city

The work started on Thursday afternoon at Narayan Bagh area of Tilakpath under GPH Zone.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Indore is gradually becoming a smart city, the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has officially started installing start meter from December 29 with an aim of installing 1.32 lakh smart meters.

The work started on Thursday afternoon at Narayan Bagh area of Tilakpath under GPH Zone. The Smart Meter project is being effectively operated under the direction of Amit Tomar, managing director of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

Under the installation of smart meters in the city, a total of 1.32 lakh state-of-the-art smart meters will be installed in the new phase. For this, 57 feeders have been selected. Chief engineer Puneet Dubey, superintending engineer DS Chauhan, Manoj Sharma, assistant engineer Naveen Gupta, SS Raghuvanshi, and Ankur Gupta were present on the occasion of the brief programme held at Narayan Bagh.

Read Also
Indore: Stalls to showcase MP heritage, culture
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Discom to install 1.32 lakh smart meters in the city

Indore: Discom to install 1.32 lakh smart meters in the city

Indore: Have a house? earn through homestay scheme

Indore: Have a house? earn through homestay scheme

Indore: Stalls to showcase MP heritage, culture

Indore: Stalls to showcase MP heritage, culture

Indore: Terrific traffic haunts Admin

Indore: Terrific traffic haunts Admin

Indore: Don’t drink and drive, says Police

Indore: Don’t drink and drive, says Police