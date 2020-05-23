Indore: Discom to correct bills if consumer gives proof of lower consumption

Indore: Facing criticism for arbitrary increase in bills amount on assumption, Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company on Saturday decided to correct the bill if consumer provide proof of lower consumption.

“As reading of meters could not be taken following lockdown, bills have been prepared on assessment of consumption by consumers. However, if the consumer provides correct readings then the bill will be rectified immediately,” said West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal.

Through a video conferencing, he directed not to keep bill amendments pending.

He said that if a consumer is not able to pay the entire bill in to-to at these trying times of coronavirus then he can pay part in parts.

Narwal instructed the field engineers to make constant communication with public representatives and consumers. “Their problems should be solved in time,” he added.

“If there is a fault on any feeder, then its information should also be communicated to public representatives of that feeder from the WhatsApp group or phone,” he said adding that the public representatives should also be told that about the field staff what is working on the spot for them the fault.

“These small efforts will go long way to enhance the company's reputation,” Narwal stated.

He said that maintenance works are going on in many parts of the city in view of monsoon and the same is going to be over by May 31.